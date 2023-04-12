Dust Devils Spun Out by Vancouver in Road Opener

April 12, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Dust Devils' D'Shawn Knowles in action

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Dust Devils' D'Shawn Knowles in action(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils (1-3) opened their 2023 road schedule Tuesday night, falling in a hard-fought contest with the Vancouver Canadians (1-0) by a score of 2-1 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The winning run for the Canadians came via a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th inning, allowing Vancouver pinch runner Devonte Brown to score from third for a season-opening win. Reliever Dylan King (0-1), responsible for the runners aboard, got the loss for Tri-City. Canadians reliever T.J. Brock (1-0) got the win, pitching a scoreless 8th and 9th inning.

The Dust Devils opened the scoring in the top of the 2nd inning. CF D'Shawn Knowles led off the frame with a lined single to right field, moving to second on an 3B Osmy Gregorio walk. DH Steven Rivas then pulled a grounder to first, allowing Knowles to get to third on a fielder's choice.

2B Adrian Placencia came up with two outs, lining a single to left field to score Knowles for a 1-0 Tri-City lead.

Runs were hard to come by in the game due to strong starting pitching performances from both sides. Dust Devils righty Jack Kochanowicz made a strong High-A debut, throwing four scoreless innings and giving up only one hit in a tidy 46 pitches. Vancouver starter Chad Dallas also pitched well, striking out 11 in five innings and allowing just the one run.

Vancouver tied the game in the bottom of the 5th inning via a C Jommer Hernandez RBI single. The Dust Devils mounted scoring charges throughout the night, with runners in scoring position in the 6th, 7th and 9th innings, but could not find a second run. Tri-City left ten on base in the game.

Six Dust Devils each had a single hit: Placencia, SS Arol Vera, 1B Gabe Matthews, LF Joe Stewart, Knowles and Gregorio. Via walks Gregorio, Knowles and Matthews each reached base twice on the night.

Reliever Nick Jones also had a good night, throwing two scoreless innings to keep the tie to the late stages.

Tri-City will look to bounces back in game two of the six-game set with the Canadians at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Another debut is scheduled, with lefty Sammy Natera, Jr. slated to go for the Dust Devils. Righty Hunter Gregory will start for Vancouver.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series with their Inland Northwest rivals the Spokane Indians beginning Tuesday, April 18, which includes a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 19th.

Tickets for the series with Spokane are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.