Sox Lose 4-3 in Hops Home Opener

Hillsboro, OR - Shane Muntz broke up a 2-2 tie with a fifth inning two-run home run and the Hillsboro Hops (3-1) celebrated their 10 year season home opener with 4-3 win over the Everett AquaSox (1-2).

The AquaSox scored the game's first run when Harry Ford walked in the first inning, advanced to third base on a Tyler Locklear single and then scored when Hogan Windish singled into right field for an early 1-0 lead.

The Hops would score their first runs of the game in the second inning. Wilderd Patino laid down a near perfect bunt with the bases loaded that gently rolled down the third base line. AquaSox pitcher Reid VanScoter and third baseman Ben Ramirez allowed the ball to roll with the expectation that it would eventually end up in foul territory. However, the ball stayed just within the field of play, allowing Jesus Valdez to score and Patino picked up an RBI. VanScoter then walked the next batter Kevin Graham, forcing home Josh Day, giving the Hops a 2-1 lead.

Starting pitchers VanScoter for the AquaSox and Yilber Diaz for the Hops then strung together two scoreless innings as the game remained at 2-1 until the top of the fifth inning. Ford scored the game tying run when he walked, moved to second base on a wild pitch, stole third and then came in to score on a Locklear groundout.

The game didn't remain tied for long as Muntz put the Hops back into the lead when he hit one-out two-run home run over the left field fence off of AquaSox reliever Tyler Driver. Graham scored ahead of Muntz and the Hops had a 4-2 lead. Everett scored the final run of the game in the top of the seventh inning when Jonatan Clase came home on a wild pitch, closing the deficit to 4-3.

The Sox tried to put together a comeback in the ninth inning and had runners on first and second with only one out when Ford stepped up to bat. The baserunners -- Randy Bednar and Blake Rambusch -- both running on the pitch. Ford hit a hard line drive just right of the bag at second base. Day was able to catch the ball at waist level, then step on the bag for the game ending unassisted double play.

The loss dropped the AquaSox season record to 1-2 with all three games ending with a 4-3 score.

Game two of the six game series is scheduled for Wednesday April 12. LHP Raul Alcantara will make his season debut for the AquaSox and LHP Avery Short will do likewise for the Hops. Alcantara was 1-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 35 relief appearances for Low A Modesto last season. Short appeared in 10 games (6 starts) last season for the Hops, finishing 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action.

