Muntz Powers Hops to Win in Home Opener

April 12, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops opened 2023 on the road in Pasco, taking two-of-three from the Tri-City Dust Devils. They returned home on Tuesday for the home opener with a 4-3 win against the Seattle Mariners' affiliate, Everett AquaSox. Shane Muntz once again led the offensive charge with a two-run home run, giving him back-to-back games with a longball.

Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospect, Yilber Diaz, made the start for the Hops. Everett had two walks and a pair of singles in the first to take an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Hogan Windish.

It didn't take Hillsboro long to respond, as they got on the board in the second inning against Reid VanScoter. VanScoter, a 2022 5th round pick, was making his professional debut in the game. Wilderd Patino continued his hot streak with another infield single, this time an RBI bunt. His last six singles have not left the infield. Later in the frame, Kevin Graham walked in a run to give the Hops a 2-1 lead. Neither run was earned after an error by Blake Rambusch.

Diaz's night was complete after 3.1 innings, allowing four hits and three walks, but just one earned run. He gave way to Hugh Fisher who pitched a clean fourth before allowing a run in the fifth that tied the game at 2-2.

VanScoter turned in a solid first professional game, striking out six over four innings without allowing an earned run. Tyler Driver was first out of the bullpen for Everett and was greeted by a two-run home run off the bat of Shane Muntz in the fifth. Muntz has both home runs this season for Hillsboro and six runs batted in over the last two games.

The 4-2 lead stood until the top half of the seventh when Everett came within one. Jonatan Clase scored on a wild pitch by Junior Mieses, but Mieses ended the threat by striking out Tyler Locklear to preserve the Hops' one run lead.

Listher Sosa was called on in the ninth for Hillsboro, but allowed the first two runners to reach base. With runners on first and second with nobody out, Clase flew out to center. Then, with Mariners' top prospect Harry Ford at the dish, both runners were in motion as he hit a line drive to second baseman Josh Day. Day stepped on the bag at second for a game-ending double play.

Game two of the series between Hillsboro (3-1) and Everett (1-2) is tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 6:35, with the postgame show starting at 6:20 on 620 Rip City Radio and MiLB.tv.

