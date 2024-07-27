Walk-Off Streak Ends at Two in Extra Innings Loss

July 27, 2024

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied late to tie, but couldn't take home a third-consecutive win as they fell 5-3 to the Lynchburg Hillcats in 10 innings Saturday night at Segra Park.

In the top of the 10th Tommy Hawke singled to move placed runner Fran Alduey to third with less than two outs, setting the table for Juan Benjamin. During the third baseman's at-bat, Hawke swiped second and Benjamin sliced a single through the right side to score a pair and move Lynchburg in front 5-3.

The Fireflies started their rally in the home half of the third. Erick Torres reached on a walk and then moved to second on a pick-off error from Lynchburg starter Alex Clemmey. Blake Mitchell scored the center fielder with an RBI knock through the right side to cut Lynchburg's lead to 3-1.

Torres wasn't there. He smacked his second round-tripper of the season in the fifth inning to cut Lynchburg's lead to 3-2. Then in the eighth, Derlin Figueroa drew a one out walk, Hyungchan Um was hit by a pitch and Jhonny Perdomo muscled an RBI single to plate Figueroa and tie the game 3-3.

Mauricio Veliz worked his longest start since his return from the Injured List. The righty went five innings, allowing three runs, two earned before getting the ball to the bullpen. Juan Martinez worked two scoreless innings before moving to Jesus Rios who spun 2.1 innings allowing two runs, only one of which was earned before Elvis Novas recorded the final two outs, allowing the game-winning hit.

Lynchburg was able to strike first in the top of the first inning. Juan Benjamin hit a flair single to center to start the inning and came around on a stolen base and throwing error from catcher Blake Mitchell to push Lynchburg in front 1-0.

They added a pair of runs in the third inning. After Tommy Hawke started the frame off with a base knock, Jaison Chourio drew a walk to set the table for Rafael Ramirez Jr., who slapped a single to plate the two runners and increase Lynchburg's lead to 3-0.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-6, 3.58 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Lynchburg sends RHP Yormna Gomez (6-2, 3.57 ERA) to the bump.

