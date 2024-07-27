Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Lynchburg 7.27

The Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-1, 3.79 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with LHP Alex Clemmey (1-4, 4.87 ERA).

Tonight is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night at Segra Park. Fireflies assemble! We need your help to help defeat our arch nemesis Lynchburg Hillcats. Rendezvous with Captain America at Segra Park at 5 pm for our 6:05 mission and stick around afterwards to celebrate a job well done with a post-game fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

TORRES SENDS FANS HOME HAPPY WITH 11TH INNING WALK-OFF: Erick Torres slapped an 11th-inning walk-off double to score Diego Guzman as Columbia beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-3 at Segra Park Friday Night at Segra Park. After a fielder's choice and an error to kick-off the home half of the 11th, Diego Guzman stood at second with one out and the top of the order up. Erick Torres laced a 1-0 pitch on the inside half of the plate to the right field corner to bring home Diego Guzman to win the game 4-3. The Fireflies bullpen strong armed Lynchburg Friday evening. Josh Hansell led the charge, spinning four one-run innings with a career-best six strikeouts before handing the ball to Jarold Rosado. Rosado worked through the ninth and the 10th without allowing a hit and Ismael Michel (W, 2-0) retired Lynchburg in order in the 11th to seal the deal for Columbia.

MARVELOUS MARTIN: Logan Martin rebounded in the opener against Lynchburg in a big way. The righty spun five one-run frames, holding the Hillcats to a Jaison Chourio solo homer in the first. He also churned out a career-high seven punchouts in the blowout victory.

WALK-OFF FUN: The Fireflies harnessed some walk-off magic again in the 11th inning last night. Erick Torres roped a double to score Diego Guzman to win the game 4-3. It's Columbia's fourth walk-off of the season and their second-consecutive game that has ended with a walk-off winner. It's the first time Columbia has won back-to-back games via the walk-off since August 24 and 25, 2022 against the Salem Red Sox.

STEADY PROGRESS: Mauricio Veliz has worked his way back from a finger injury this year and has been on a roll in his last few starts. Sunday, Veliz threw 48 pitches, 30 for strikes as he spun four one-hit innings against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a five-inning win for the Columbia Fireflies.

THIS IS 45: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in an RBI, giving him 45 on the young season. In 2023 only oneFireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.85. Jarold Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 18.2 innings (0.48 ERA). In his last 13 outings, he has 20 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.2% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's 11 inning contest, he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last four appearances, Hansell has allowed only two earned runs over 14.1 innings (1.26 ERA).

ONE-RUN FUN: Columbia has won their last two contests 4-3. Across the team's first 91 games, 31 have been decided by a single run. The Fireflies have an 18-13 record in those games. They're also 8-6 in games decided by a pair of runs.

