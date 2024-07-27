Carolina Downs Salem to Take Series Lead

July 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, V.A. - The Carolina Mudcats scored seven of their eight runs over the final three innings to race past the Salem Red Sox 8-3 on Saturday night at Carillion Clinic Field.

Carolina (56-37 overall, 15-13 second half) trailed 3-2 entering the seventh inning when they tied the game on a Daniel Guilarte double

The Mudcats went ahead one inning later with a four-run eighth inning on another double by Guilarte and a Luis Castillo single to move in front 7-3.

Carolina added an insurance run in the ninth on a single by Yhoswar Garcia for the final 8-3 margin.

Salem (50-45 overall, 16-13 second half) took an early 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and fifth innings.

The series concludes Sunday after with first pitch is set for 3:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.

