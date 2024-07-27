Fred Nats Rally to Defeat Shorebirds in 11 Innings

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-59, 12-17) suffered their third consecutive defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (55-40, 20-9) as they fell 3-2 in 11 innings.

Starting pitchers, Nestor German and Travis Sykora traded scoreless innings for the first three frames. Delmarva then plated the first run in the fourth as a two-out throwing error by Jorgelys Mota scored Leandro Arias, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.

Braylin Tavera added a run to Delmarva's lead in the fifth as an opposite-field single scored Thomas Sosa from second base, making it 2-0 Shorebirds.

With the score still 2-0 in the seventh, the Fred Nats trimmed their deficit in half with a solo home run by Nate Rombach, his second long ball made it a 2-1 game.

In the eighth, the Fred Nats tied the game at two with an RBI double by Brenner Cox to score John McHenry.

Neither team scored in the ninth, forcing the game into extra innings.

After Delmarva failed to score in their half of the tenth, Eddy Alberto worked himself out of a jam as a pair of fielder's choices helped him escape an inning where Fredericksburg loaded the bases with one out.

The Shorebirds could not break through in the 11th as they stranded two baserunners with no runs scoring, opening the door again for Fredericksburg who took care of business in their half as a single by Jose Colmenares scored Cristhian Vaquero from second, giving the Nationals a 3-2, walk-off win.

Merrick Baldo (1-1) earned the win for Fredericksburg with Eddy Alberto (0-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will look to end the series on a positive note on Sunday afternoon as Juan Rojas takes the mound against Travis Sthele for the Nationals. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

