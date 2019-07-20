Walk-Off Homer, Pitching Gem Lead Ducks to Doubleheader Sweep

July 20, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks swept a single admission doubleheader from the Lancaster Barnstormers on Friday night, taking game one 9-5 in walk-off fashion and game two 2-1.

Lancaster put up a three-spot in the third inning of game one courtesy of Caleb Gindl's RBI triple and RBI singles from Joe Terdoslavich and Greg Golson off Ducks starter Pedro Beato. Long Island closed to within 3-2 in the bottom of the third on Daniel Fields' solo home run to left field and Rey Fuentes' RBI single to right off Barnstormers starter Garrett Granitz. However, a two-run single to right by Terdoslavich in the fourth restored the three-run lead for Lancaster a 5-2.

The Ducks trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth on Deibinson Romero's sacrifice fly to center. An RBI single to left by Fields and a sac fly to center by Ezequiel Carrera in the sixth evened the scored at five. Fields then won the game for Long Island in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off, two-out grand slam to right-center.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Beato lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five. Granitz pitched two and one-third innings, yielding two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Zack Weiss (1-0) earned the win in his Ducks debut with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three. Alejandro Chacin (1-2) took the loss, surrendering six runs on four hits and four walks over one and two-thirds innings.

Fields led the Flock with three hits, six RBIs and two runs. Romero added two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Barnstormers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning of game two when Joe Terdoslavich scored from third on a fielder's choice off the bat of Josh Bell. The Ducks responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Lew Ford's RBI triple to right and a run-scoring error off the bat of Ramon Cabrera.

Ducks starter Darin Downs (2-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, conceding just four hits while striking out six. Barnstormers starter Jared Lakind (3-4) took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings with three strikeouts. Michael Tonkin collected his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by NYCB. In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods to fans as they exit the ballpark following the fireworks show.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

