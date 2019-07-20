Late Rally Propels Revolution To Come From Behind Victory Over Bees

(New Britain, CT) - The York Revolution (7-2, 41-37) defeated the New Britain Bees (2-6, 37-40) 7-6 at New Britain Stadium on Saturday evening and have now taken the first two games of a three-game weekend series in the Constitution State.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris registered a no-decision in the ballgame after allowing two runs on four hits (one home run) across three innings pitched along with a wild pitch thrown. York starting pitcher Corey Walter (4-3) picked up the victory despite allowing six runs on 13 hits in six innings on the mound, walking two while striking out three. Jameson McGrane retired all three batters he faced in the bottom half of the ninth inning, striking out two in the process to tally his eighth save in as many tries on the campaign.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, the Bees batted around versus Walter, scoring four runs on five hits to take a 4-1 advantage, highlighted by back-to-back run scoring singles from Tyler Clark and Joe Poletsky, and a two-run base knock off the bat of Jason Rogers, whose base hit in the home half of the first frame extended his on-base streak to a team-high 20 consecutive games overall. New Britain made it 5-2 in their favor in the last of the fourth with Rogers at it once again as he plated Poletsky with an RBI single after the Bees third baseman began the rally with a leadoff double for his second hit of the night. The three rib-eye steaks in the contest by Rogers gives the right-handed hitting power infielder 56 runs batted in on the season, second most in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The boys from the Hardware City went ahead 6-4 in the middle of the fifth thanks to an RBI base hit produced by Rando Moreno that allowed Jared James to cross the plate after he opened up the inning with a clean single while moving up into scoring position at second by way of his fourth stolen base of 2019. York would storm all the way back in the top of the seventh against losing pitcher Tyler Danish (3-1) with three unanswered runs to give the game its final score of 7-6, with Carlos Franco hustling down the line from third base with the eventual winning run on the second wild pitch of the inning thrown by Danish as the Bees suffered their 18th blown lead resulting in a loss on the campaign. Rogers and Moore led the way offensively for New Britain with three hits each.

The Bees conclude their series with the York Revolution at New Britain Stadium on Sunday, July 21st. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It will be another YMCA Family Fun Day in the Hardware City! Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Bees! After the game, kids can take the field and run the bases! All Bees Kids Club members can also attend the game FREE! If you haven't yet, be sure to sign your child up to be a member of the Bees Kids Club! It's the coolest club around, and is FREE TO JOIN! Plus, everyone will also have the chance to purchase a YMCA Family Four Pack for just $44! Finally, come back to New Britain Stadium later on that evening when the Bees face off against the Stratford Brakettes in the second annual Battle of the Sexes nine-inning fast pitch softball game!

