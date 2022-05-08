Walk-Off Home Run in Tenth Leads to Sweep of Shuckers

May 8, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-14) dropped the series finale in ten innings against the Montgomery Biscuits (15-11) by a score of 4-3 at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless ninth inning, LHP Jose Lopez (W, 2-1) went back out for his second inning of work. With two outs in the frame, the Biscuits intentionally walked Felix Valerio to reach Ashton McGee. McGee struck a ball the opposite way to drive home Freddy Zamora and give the Shuckers their first lead of the game. In the bottom half of the inning, Evan Edwards clubbed a two-run home run off RHP J.T. Hintzen (L, 1-2), over the right center field fence to hand the Biscuits their sixth straight win.

Most of the scoring in the ballgame came late. Neither squad scored until the bottom of the seventh inning when Kameron Misner and Grant Witherspoon exchanged back-to-back doubles to plate the first run. Witherspoon later scored on an Edwards sacrifice fly to deep center field to make it 2-0 Biscuits.

Biloxi answered right back in the eighth inning. With two outs, Biscuits RHP Andrew Gross issued a walk to Ashton McGee. Brent Diaz then stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run bomb over the left field to tie the game at 2-2.

Both teams got strong starts from their starting pitchers. Biscuits RHP Taj Bradley allowed just one hit through five scoreless frames and held the Shuckers hitless until the fifth inning with a one-out single by Felix Valerio. On the other side, RHP Tyler Herb dazzled across five innings. The Lykens, PA native struck out six and only needed 58 pitches in his outing.

Biloxi returns home to MGM Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons. The Shuckers send RHP Victor Castaneda (1-2, 1.93) to the hill. The Barons have yet to announce a starter yet. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM and the game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.