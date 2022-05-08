Five Smokies Record a Multi-Hit Game to Clinch Series Over Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (14-12) clinched their first six-game series in a 9-4 win over the Birmingham Barons (11-16) Sunday afternoon at Regions Field behind a strong offensive performance.

The Smokies jumped on Birmingham and starter RHP Jason Bilous (L, 2-3) early in the game behind a five-run second inning, where Tennessee sent its entire lineup to the plate. It started with a Levi Jordan sacrifice fly ball to score the game's first run. Then Yonathan Perlaza hit an RBI double, followed by a Luis Vasquez 2-RBI single and a Christopher Morel RBI single.

Tennessee kept its foot on the gas in the fifth inning, scoring four runs behind a pair of RBI singles. In the game, five Smokies' players had multi-hit days, led by both Christopher Morel and Andy Weber, each of whom had three hits. Vasquez led the team with three RBIs. Seven of the nine Smokies' starters had a hit and eight of them scored a run.

Tennessee's starting pitcher Cam Sanders was on the mound for the second time in the series where he had yet another solid outing. The right-hander went 4.2 innings striking out six Barons and allowing just four hits before ending his day in the 5th inning following a two-run home run. Kyle Johnson (W, 1-0) picked up the win in relief for Tennessee.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday to start a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Right-hander Ryan Jensen (0-1, 5.51) will be on the mound to pitch game one.

Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chp Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

