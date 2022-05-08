Edwards Shock Shuckers with Walk-Off

ï»¿MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (15-11) started slow but ended the series finale in immaculate walk-off fashion as they completed the series sweep defeating the Shuckers (12-14) 4-3 (10) Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Shuckers and Biscuits went through seven scoreless innings, but dominant pitching from the Biscuits on the mound was the story early. The rotation of Taj Bradley (1-0) and Alan Strong (0-0) was a problem for the Shuckers as they only recorded one hit in the first six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Biscuits made the first blow when Grant Witherspoon brought Kameron Misner home on an RBI-double to make it 1-0. Later in the lineup, the lead grew to 2-0 when Witherspoon came home on a sacrifice fly by Evan Edwards.

In the top of the eighth, the Shuckers finally got on the board when Brent Diaz connected on a two-run home run to left with two outs that tied the game at two.

In the top of the ninth, Biscuits closer Jose Lopez was commanding as he went one-two-three. In the bottom of the ninth, the Biscuits' fifth, sixth and seventh were due up at the plate to try to walk-off the Shuckers in a repeat of what happened in the series opener. With the winning run on first, the final out of regulation was called when Witherspoon was caught trying to steal second.

Now in extra-innings, the Shuckers got on the board first despite Lopez's three-consecutive strikeouts. With two outs and an 0-2 count, Shucker's Freddy Zamora scored on a RBI-single as Hill Alexander overthrew the throw to home that sailed above catcher Roberto Alvarez's head.

In the bottom of the 10th, Edwards delivered the Biscuits' second walk-off of the year and series for the Biscuits to complete the sweep and move to six wins in a row. The Biscuits are now 25-5 and won 12 in a row against the Shuckers.

