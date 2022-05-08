Trash Pandas Stay Hot with 7-6 Victory

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas erased an early deficit with a big bottom of the third and held on at the end for a 7-6 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Mother's Day at Toyota Field in the finale of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon.

The victory gives the Trash Pandas five wins in the six-game series and nine wins in their 12-game homestand at Toyota Field to improve their Southern League-leading record to 18-9, moving to nine games above .500 for the first time in franchise history.

The Lookouts struck early against Rocket City starter Coleman Crow, as Isiah Gilliam doubled home Michael Siani and Leonardo Rivas' single to right plated two more for a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.

Crow rebounded with two clean innings to keep the score at 3-0 before the Trash Pandas offense went to work in the bottom of the third.

Torii Hunter Jr. began the inning with a single to right. He then stole second and came home with Rocket City's first run on an RBI single from Livan Soto. Zach Humphreys walked to put two on for Trey Cabbage, who laced a single to right to score Soto. Braxton Martinez followed by lining a double to center, scoring both runners to propel the Trash Pandas in front 4-3. An RBI triple from Ryan Aguilar drove in Martinez, giving the Trash Pandas a 5-3 lead.

Chattanooga got a run back off Crow in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Siani. The Trash Pandas responded with a bases-loaded walk from Martinez to restore the two-run lead at 6-4.

Crow kept it that way for his final inning, working around a one-out single to pitch a scoreless fifth. In his fifth Double-A start, Crow (W, 1-2) pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits three walks and one strikeout to earn his first Double-A win.

Kolton Ingram held the two-run lead in the sixth and Eric Torres did the same in the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jose Gomez got a hold of Julio Pinto's 1-1 offering and crushed it 437 feet over the foul pole in left field for a solo home run, his second of the season, for a 7-4 Trash Pandas lead.

Chattanooga again answered in the top of the eighth on Quin Cotton's solo home run off Torres, the first run allowed by Torres after 11 scoreless innings spanning his first nine appearances at the Double-A level.

In the ninth, Luis Ledo (S, 3) gave up a run but struck out Cotton with the tying run on third base to finish the win and earn his third save of the season. The win puts Rocket City four games ahead of Chattanooga in the Southern League North Division standings.

All nine Rocket City starters reached base by either a hit or a walk, with no Trash Pandas players recording more than one hit in a balanced attack. Martinez drove in three runs to lead the way while Humphreys went 1-for-2 with a run and three walks. Hunter Jr. added a pair of runs and a stolen base in a 1-for-3 game.

The Trash Pandas (18-9) hit the road to begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (12-15) starting on Tuesday night. First pitch at Blue Wahoos stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

