Sunday, May 8 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park

May 8, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 2:05 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (10-16, 4th SL South, -4.5) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (PNS) (12-14, 3rd SL South, -2.5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Darius Vines (2-1, 4.70) vs. RHP Jeff Lindgren (0-0, --)

Game #27 | Home Game #15

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves N/A

Today's Promotions:

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: Each Sunday at Trustmark Park, the M-Braves offer something for the entire family! Plus, after the game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases like the pros! Also, for just $25 per person, get a game ticket, hat, hotdog & drink voucher on Sundays. | Presented By Raising Cane's

Carnations For Mom: The first 100 moms today receive a Carnation from Chapman's Florist! 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos meet for the final game of a six-game series at Trustmark Park. They will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at Trustmark Park and 12 games at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

WORLD SERIES TROPHY MAKES A STOP IN PEARL: The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy Tour made a stop at Trustmark Park on Friday, May 6. 2021 M-Braves coaches, team staff and front office executives received World Series rings.

JUST CALL HIM DUCE: With thousands of fans wearing his t-shirt jersey, Trey Harris smashed a 391-foot two-run homer over the left-field bullpen on Friday, May 6. The entire team wore their Trey Harris t-shirt jersey during batting practice, and fans received shirts as a giveaway before the game.

RANGEL RAINS Ks: RHP Alan Rangel struck out the first six hitters he faced and went on to set a career-high 11 strikeouts over just 4.0 innings on Friday, May 6. In his last two starts, Rangel gave up a combined two runs off six hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts over 9.0 innings.

SERIES NOTES: The M-Braves took game one of the series 3-2 with solid pitching and homers from CJ Alexander and Drew Lugbauer. Darius Vines picked up the win, tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball. RHP Victor Vodnik picked up his first save and has three scoreless innings over three appearances.

- Pensacola won game two by scoring eight runs in the first two innings off RHP Tanner Gordon. RHP Troy Bacon completed his longest appearance of the season, going 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

- The M-Braves won game three 2-1 with great pitching and timely hitting. Jared Shuster tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball, LHP Hayden Deal picked up the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. RHP Justin Maese picked up his fourth save of the season.

- Pensacola won game four 6-4 in 11 innings.

- The Blue Wahoos won game five 3-1. RHP Freddy Tarnok posted 4.2 innings of one-run ball, Luke Waddell recorded his 12th RBI in the last 13 games and Michael Harris extended his on-base streak to 26 games, hit streak to 13 games.

MR MICHAEL HARRIS II: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect OF Michael Harris II is currently on a 26-game on-base streak, hitting .312 with four home runs, 20 RBI, two triples, nine doubles and ten stolen bases, plus seven multi-hit games. He is the only Double-A player to reach base safely in all 26 games, and one of just three in minor league baseball to do so. (David Hensley, SUG/ Esteury Ruiz, SAM).

- Harris II recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He is currently on a 13-game hit streak.

- Harris II homered twice on Sunday, May 1 at Montgomery. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, including a 432-foot leadoff bomb to leadoff the game.

- He ranks among the Southern League leaders in AVG (.312, 10th), RBI (20, 4th), hits (34, 2nd), stolen bases (10, 3rd), triples (2, T-4th), doubles (9, T-4th), XBH (15, T-4th) and total bases (59, 3rd)

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: Over the Montgomery series, INF Luke Waddell went 11-for-26 with a home run and nine RBI, including a 5-for-5 performance on Saturday. Alejandro Salazar recorded the last five-hit game on July 15, 2018 vs. Pensacola. Waddell picked up 12 RBI in his last 13 games, currently on a six-game hit streak and has hits in 10 of his last 12 games.

THE SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: 1B Drew Lugbauer is tied for third in the Southern League with eight home runs, including a 431-foot blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field on Tuesday, May 3. He is top ten in SLG (.558, T-9th), XBH (14, T-6th), BB (16, T-5th) and TB (53, T-7th). The New York native has hits in 10 of his last 13 games. WHAT A START FOR SHUSTER: LHP Jared Shuster has tossed back-to-back 7.0 inning outings on April 22 and April 28, setting a new career-high. Shuster holds a 2-2 record with a 1.84 ERA and five walks to 34 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. He ranks top five in the Southern League in ERA (1.88, 3rd), strikeouts (34, 4th), innings pitched (29.1, 1st) opponent batting average (.175, 4th) and WHIP (0.78, 1st).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.