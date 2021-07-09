Waitr and Shuckers Partner for In-Stadium Ordering

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced a new partnership with the food delivery app Waitr to bring in-stadium ordering to MGM Park in 2021.

Fans will be able to use the Waitr app to order food and drink from anywhere in MGM Park during Shuckers' home games. Once their food is ready for pickup, fans will receive a notification through the Waitr app to proceed to the designated pickup window on the first and third base side of the concourse. Fans will be able to order food, soda, beer, and seltzer through the Waitr app for pickup while at Shuckers' games.

"We were thrilled to partner with Waitr and add this unique ballpark experience for our fans," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "Mobile ordering will help save fans time during trips to the concession stand and allow them to see our entire menu of food and drinks from the comfort of their seat."

"The addition of Waitr's new mobile stadium service creates a new level of convenience for Shuckers fans enjoying a day at the ballpark," said Liz Cavanaugh, local Market Manager for Waitr. "By scanning the Waitr Stadium QR code found all around MGM Park, you will have access to the concession stand menu, and only a few taps from enjoying your favorite food and drinks."

The Waitr app is available for download for free in the Apple app store and Google Play. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is an online and mobile food ordering and delivery service with operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia and South Carolina

In addition to in-stadium ordering, the Shuckers are continuing their 'Hero of the Homestand' delivered by Waitr. Fans can submit their nominations for a local hero online at www.milb.com/biloxi/community/hero-of-the-homestand or. One winner will be selected per homestand and will be recognized on the videoboard at MGM Park during a Shuckers game.

Individual tickets are on sale now for all 2021 Shuckers home games and promotions for July can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

