M-Braves Walk-Off Blue Wahoos on Rijo's Ninth-Inning Single, Win Fifth Straight

PEARL, MS - Friday night began by celebrating the 2021 National Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs and ended on the Mississippi Braves walk-off victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The M-Braves walked off with their fifth-straight win on Friday night at Trustmark Park in front of a frenzied 3,107 fans at Trustmark Park. Wendell Rijo singled home Justin Dean with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to secure the 5-4 victory.

The M-Braves pushed their division lead to three games and clinched their fourth series win of the season.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dean drew a one-out walk placing the winning run on base. The league's top base stealer grabbed his 17th steal of the season to get in scoring position for Trey Harris. The former Mizzou star grounded out to short but advanced Dean to third. Rijo followed with a bloop single to right, scoring Dean. Rijo's game-winning hit extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching his previous high this season.

The Braves fell into a 4-1 hole in the top of the sixth inning but battled back again to earn their sixth walk-off win of the season and improve to 15-7 in one-run games.

Victor Vodnik started his first game since May 27 for the M-Braves on Friday night after being activated from the Injured List earlier in the day. The 21-year-old right-hander worked 3.0 innings, and his only blemish was a leadoff home run by Tristan Pompey in the top of the third. Vodnik retired the first six batters, including two of the first three on strikeouts.

The Braves tied the game at 1-1 at the bottom of the fourth inning on a long solo home run by Jefrey Ramos, his fifth on the year.

Pensacola plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning and sent nine to the plate, taking advantage of a Braves error.

With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Jalen Miller hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run single, scoring Braden Shewmake and Ramos to trim the lead to 4-3. Shewmake singled to start the two-out rally, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest currently in the Double-A South.

Pensacola starter Will Stewart was quality in his third start against the Braves, working 6.0 innings and allowing just one earned run.

Matt Withrow gave up two unearned runs over 2.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts behind Vodnik. Troy Bacon gave up one unearned run on three hits over 1.2 innings. Brandon White (W, 3-1) pitched the final 2.0 innings and earned his third win.

Since May 19, the M-Braves are now 32-14, the best record in minor league baseball. The win pushed the season series lead over the Wahoos to 9-7.

The M-Braves will go for a season-high sixth-straight victory on Saturday night at Trustmark Park against the Wahoos. RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 5.00) will make his home debut for the Braves and face off against a to-be-determined starter for the Wahoos. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

