Smokies Score Nine in Second, Defeat Lookouts 12-8

July 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (24-32) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-25) 12-8 Friday night at AT&T Field, their third straight road win. The Smokies scored nine in the second inning and led 10-0 after two trips to the plate.

Darius Hill got the scoring started with a solo home run off RHP Ricky Salinas (L, 3-3) in the top of the first inning, his third of the season.

The Smokies sent 13 to the plate in the second and scored nine times. D.J. Artis drove in the first two runs with a double. Tyler Payne scored on Carlos Sepulveda's RBI groundout, and Artis scored on an error to extend the lead to 5-0. With two-outs and the bases loaded, Brennen Davis hit a two-run single off Salinas. Nelson Maldonado followed with a three-run home run, his third of the season, to give the Smokies a 10-0 lead.

The Lookouts scored once in the second, and four times in the third off RHP Peyton Remy to cut the Smokies lead to 10-5. In the third, Wilson Garcia hit an RBI double and Mark Kolozsvary hit a two-run home run. Remy allowed five runs on six hits in three innings of work.

In the fourth, Chase Strumpf drove in Davis with a sacrifice fly, extending the Smokies lead to 11-5. After two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, the Lookouts cut their deficit to 11-8. In the ninth, Strumpf scored on Sepulveda's second RBI groundout to round out the scoring.

Hill finished 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs, and a walk. Maldonado finished 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double, and two runs scored. Davis and Artis both finished with two hits and two RBI. Davis scored three times and Artis scored once.

LHP Alex Katz (W, 1-2) earned the win in relief. Katz allowed two unearned runs on three hits in 2.2 innings pitched, he also struck out three. LHP Bryan Hudson allowed one run over 2.1 innings and had four strikeouts. LHP Wyatt Short worked around a pair of singles and pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their series Saturday night at AT&T Field. First pitch between RHP Cam Sanders (1-3, 5.90) and RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-0, 0.00) is scheduled for 7:15 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday July 13 to begin a six game series with the Mississippi Braves. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

