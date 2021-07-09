Lookouts Comeback Attempt Falls Short

The Chattanooga Lookouts attempted to erase a 10-run deficit but fell short in their 12-8 loss.

After getting on the board in the first, the Smokies put up nine runs in the second. That inning was highlighted by a Nelson Maldonado three-run homer.

In the bottom of that inning, the Lookouts got their first run of the day and scored four in the third inning. In the third, Mark Koloszvary belted a two-run homer, his fourth of the year.

Chattanooga continued to claw back with two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh. The comeback stopped there as Wyatt Short finished the game for Tennessee.

Tomorrow is Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. Chattanooga will put Graham Ashcraft on the mound in hopes of ending their three-game losing streak.

