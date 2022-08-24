Wagoner, Vargas and Lazar Assigned to Carolina

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with several affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of RHP Cameron Wagoner to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Gold, the transfer of INF Jheremy Vargas to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue, and the transfer of the minor league rehab assignment for RHP Max Lazar to Carolina from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players.

In summary: 8/24: RHP Cameron Wagoner transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.

8/24: INF Jheremy Vargas transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Blue.

8/24: RHP Max Lazar assigned to Carolina on MiLB rehab assignment from ACL Brewers Blue.

Wagoner will wear jersey No. 38; Vargas will wear jersey No. 4; Lazar will wear jersey No. 22.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

