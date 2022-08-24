'Birds Rally to Win Second Straight Over Hillcats

August 24, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD. - After seeing an early lead slip away, the Delmarva Shorebirds rallied to snatch a come from behind 8-7 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The win for the Shorebirds (42-73, 21-29) is their sixth straight over the Hillcats (56-60, 21-29).

Delmarva opened the scoring in the last of the first inning. After Jud Fabian tripled with one out, Dylan Beavers smacked a triple of his own to drive him in. Elio Prado knocked in Beavers with a base hit later in the inning to make it 2-0.

Lynchburg scored once in the second on a Dayan Frias RBI infield single before tying the game in the third when an errant pickoff throw allowed Jake Fox to score from third.

Reed Trimble put the 'Birds right back on top in the bottom of the third with an RBI single.

The Hillcats grabbed their first lead of the game in the fourth. After two walks started the frame, Victor Planchart laced a two-run double, vaulting the Hillcats ahead 5-4. Junior Sanquintin drove in Planchart later in the inning with a base hit before a bases loaded walk to Carson Tucker made it 6-3.

The Shorebirds trimmed it to a one-run deficit immediately in the last of the fourth. Fabian smoked a solo homer, his second of the season, before Beavers walked and then scored on a Max Wagner double.

Delmarva grabbed the lead for good in the sixth. Adam Crampton singled to start the frame before Carter Young singled, with a subsequent throwing error on the play allowing Crampton to score to tie the game with Young going to third. After a popup, Beavers walked and Wagner singled home Young to put Delmarva ahead with Beavers taking third. A sac fly from Reed Trimble then scored Beavers to make it 8-6.

Lynchburg threatened in the ninth as they made it a one-run game on a Jake Fox RBI double and had runners at second and third with one out. Eventually, Graham Firoved got out of the jam for Delmarva as Prado made a sensational stumbling play in the Delmarva bullpen in foul ground to secure the final out of the game.

Cam Weston (1-0) earned his first career win for the Shorebirds with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. He didn't allow a hit while walking two and striking out two.

Brauny Munoz (2-3) suffered the loss for the Hillcats, allowing four runs on four hits in 2.1 innings, walking two without recording a strikeout.

The Shorebirds continue their six-game against the Hillcats at Perdue Stadium on Thursday, August 25. Juan Nunez (0-0, 4.91) is slated to go for Delmarva against Ryan Webb (0-0, 3.58) for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.