Garabitos Dominates in 5-3 Carolina Victory

KANNAPOLIS - Pablo Garabitos struck out eight over five scoreless innings in relief, Eduarqui Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a home run and Robert Moore extended his hitting streak to seven straight as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

Carolina (28-22, 62-54) struck first when Fernandez homered off Kannapolis (25-25, 51-65) starter Martin Carrasco in the second. That 1-0 lead lasted only through the top of the frame though as the Cannon Ballers came right back with a Victor Torres RBI double off Carolina starter Logan Henderson. That run tied the game at 1-1 and was the only run allowed by Henderson who struck out four over his two inning start. Carrasco also allowed just one run while striking out seven over four innings.

With the game tied 1-1, Garabitos (5-0) took over in relief in the third and went on to pitch through five scoreless frames with eight strikeouts and five hits. His eight strikeouts were a new career-high and his five-inning scoreless effort was his third straight giving him 15.0 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three outings.

With Garabitos working through his gem in relief, the Mudcats would go on to score twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh while taking a 5-1 lead. Their two-run lead in the sixth included a sac fly from Jace Avina and a RBI double from Fernandez. The seventh saw Robert Moore drive in a run and Jesus Chirinos force in another with a ground out.

Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, one run and two RBI in the game for Carolina Moore went 2-for-5 with a run and a RBI while extending his hitting streak to seven straight games.

Carolina owned a 5-1 lead going into the ninth before reliever Michelle Vassalotti fell into a bases loaded jam while allowing two runs and two hits. Leoni De La Cruz then took over in the ninth with the Carolina lead cut to 5-3 and managed to get the Mudcats through the final frame by getting a flyout with the bases loaded to end the game.

The victory, combined with a Fredericksburg Nationals victory versus the Down East Wood Ducks, kept the Mudcats at 3.5 games back of the first place FredNats in the Carolina League North second half standings. Only 16 games remain this season.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Fernandez (2, 2nd inning off Carrasco, 0 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Fernandez, RF (Carolina): 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Moore, SS (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

Avina, CF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Hall, C (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Sprinkle, SS (Kannapolis): 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Elko, 1B (Kannapolis): 2-for-5, 1 R, 2 2B

Torres, V, C (Kannapolis): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Burke, CF (Kannapolis): 2-for-4, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Henderson (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Garabitos (W, 5-0) (Carolina): 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO

De La Cruz (S, 2) (Carolina): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Carrasco (Kannapolis): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO

Palisch (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Messer (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Luis Castillo strikes out swinging. Jace Avina strikes out swinging. Eduarqui Fernandez hits a home run to left field on a 1-2 pitch. Branlyn Jaraba strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 2nd (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Tim Elko doubles to right-center field. Benyamin Bailey reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Robert Moore, Tim Elko to 3rd. Jacob Burke struck out looking. Jayson Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Victor Torres doubles to right field, Tim Elko scores; Benyamin Bailey to 3rd. Logan Glass pops out to Robert Moore.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 3, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Hendry Mendez grounds out, Jordan Sprinkle to Tim Elko. Jesus Chirinos singles to deep shortstop. Luis Castillo singles through the hole at second base, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd. Jace Avina out on a sacrifice fly to Jacob Burke, Jesus Chirinos scores. Eduarqui Fernandez doubles through the hole at shortstop, Luis Castillo scores. Branlyn Jaraba grounds out, Jayson Gonzalez to Tim Elko.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Alex Hall doubles to left field. Alex Hall advances to 3rd on a balk. Alberis Ferrer strikes out swinging. Robert Moore singles through the hole at shortstop, Alex Hall scores. Hendry Mendez singles up the middle, Robert Moore to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos grounds into a force out, Jordan Sprinkle to Brooks Baldwin, Robert Moore scores; Hendry Mendez out at 2nd. Wild pitch by Jesus Valles, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos advances to 3rd on a balk. Luis Castillo struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 9th (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 3) -- Jacob Burke singles to left-center field. Jayson Gonzalez walks, Jacob Burke to 2nd. Victor Torres flies into a force out, Luis Castillo to Branlyn Jaraba, Jacob Burke out at 3rd, Jayson Gonzalez to 2nd. Jayson Gonzalez advances to 3rd on a balk; Victor Torres advances to 2nd on a balk. Logan Glass walks. Jordan Sprinkle singles to center field, Jayson Gonzalez scores; Victor Torres to 3rd; Logan Glass to 2nd. Brooks Baldwin grounds into a force out, Michele Vassalotti to Alex Hall, Victor Torres out at home, Logan Glass to 3rd; Jordan Sprinkle to 2nd. Troy Claunch walks, Logan Glass scores; Jordan Sprinkle to 3rd; Brooks Baldwin to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Leoni De La Cruz replaces Michele Vassalotti. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Misael Gonzalez replaces Troy Claunch. Tim Elko flies out to Eduarqui Fernandez.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

