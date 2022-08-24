Fresh Faces for Kannapolis Contribute to 8-3 Series Opening Victory over Mudcats Tuesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by two separate four-run innings, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers held on late with solid work on the mound to defeat the Carolina Mudcats in the series opening matchup Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. Tuesday's win is the third in a row for the Ballers, dating back to last Saturday in Columbia.

LHP Jonah Scolaro (W, 1-1) earned his first professional victory, tossing 5.0 innings of action, striking out seven and walking three while allowing one run on three hits. RHP Tristan Stivors entered in relief, struggling initially but eventually working back to provide a clean inning's work.

Kannapolis opened the scoring with their first of two four-run innings in the first. Benyamin Bailey kicked off the offense with an RBI single to right field, scoring Jordan Sprinkle. The next batter Jacob Burke then crushed a three-run home run to left field, scoring Bailey and Troy Claunch to push the Ballers ahead 4-0.

Robert Moore tallied the first hit and RBI of the evening for the Mudcats in the top of the third, adding an RBI double to left field, scoring Hendry Mendez to cut Kannapolis' lead to 4-1.

Logan Glass returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth, lifting his fifth home run of the season to start another big inning of scoring for the Ballers. Two new names to the roster contributed later in the inning, with Brooks Baldwin adding an RBI single, and Claunch smoking an RBI double to extend the home team's lead to a whopping 8-1.

Carolina fought back for two more runs in the top of the sixth, with Jesus Chirinos and Hedbert Perez on a Jose Sibrian RBI single to pull the Mudcats closer at 8-3. Despite the late push, RHPs Frander Veras and Liam Jenkins shut the door in the back third of the ballgame, ensuring victory for the Ballers in the series opener.

The two sides will do business again in the second of six matchups this week on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark, with first pitch set for 7:00 between Kannapolis and Carolina. RHP Martin Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start of 2022 for the Ballers, with the Mudcats designating RHP Logan Henderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) with the start.

