Wagner with Monster Day in Win at Fresno

June 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Needing a win to stay alive in the First Half South Division race, the Quakes delivered on Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park, holding on to a 10-8 win over the Fresno Grizzlies.

The win for the Quakes not only keeps them two games back of the Storm with three games to play, but Rancho salvaged a split of the six-game series, taking three of the final four in the series.

Logan Wagner had a monster day, clubbing a pair of home runs and finishing a triple shy of the cycle, helping the Quakes get out to an early 7-0 lead.

The Grizzlies roared back, scoring the next six runs to make it a one-run game at 7-6.

Wagner cracked his second homer of the day and fourth of the series in the eighth, giving Rancho an 8-6 advantage, with his sixth home run of the year.

Rancho got two necessary insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning, taking a 10-6 lead.

Fresno got two back against Rancho reliever Jesus Luna though, then put the tying runs on base with two outs. Representing the winning run at the plate, G.J. Hill Struck out swinging to end it, bringing an end to a wild day in Fresno.

Noah Ruen (1-1) was credited with the win in relief, while Rockies' rehabbing right-hander German Marquez (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Quakes (29-32) remain two games back of Lake Elsinore and will take Monday off. They open a six-game set on Tuesday at LoanMart Field, with the first three games of the series representing the final three games of the first half. The Quakes are set to throw Alex Makarewich (0-2) against Barrett Kent (1-9) in the opener on Tuesday at 6:30pm.

