Rough Ninth Sends Quakes to Loss

June 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, CA - A three-run ninth sent the Quakes to a disappointing 6-5 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

Leading 5-3 in the last of the ninth, the Quakes turned to Callum Wallace (0-2), who would allow four of the five batters to reach safely. A walk, a throwing error and a couple of doubles would tie the game at 5-5. With Braylon Wimmer at second base with a game-tying double, the Quakes elected to intentionally walk Luis Mendez.

Felix Cabrera was then summoned out of the bullpen to keep the game tied at 5-5. Cabrera would immediately balk before his first pitch, moving runners to second and third. His second pitch to pinch-hitter Jason Hinchman was then ripped into left for the game-winner, scoring Wimmer to end it.

The Quakes built a 5-1 lead early, as Logan Wagner (4) clubbed a two-run homer in the second, before Josue De Paula (6) hit a three-run shot in the third.

The Grizzlies got two in the fifth, chasing Rancho starter Sean Paul Linan with one out in his debut. Linan pitched well, striking out six over his 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits in the no-decision.

Fresno reliever Isaiah Coupet was literally untouchable on Saturday, tossing five hitless innings, striking out eight while keeping the Grizzlies in the game.

Fresno's Welinton Herrera (8-2) pitched a scoreless ninth and got credit for the win.

The Quakes (28-32) failed to pick up a game on Lake Elsinore, who lost on Saturday night to Stockton, meaning the Quaeks remain two games out, now with four to go in the first half. On Sunday, they'll finish the series with Fresno at 5:05pm, sending Cam Day (1-3) to the mound against Jace Kaminska (3-2).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 18, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game home stand, including the final three games of the first half. Tuesday the 18th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

