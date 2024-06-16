Rockies RHP Germán Márquez to Make Major League Rehab Assignment Tonight

Rockies' RHP Germán Márquez is set to make a rehab start for the Fresno Grizzlies TONIGHT. First pitch for Father's Day is scheduled for 5:05 pm. With food specials (including the Father of all Burgers) and MORE, Chukchansi Park is the place to be tonight! Get ready for all of the action - tickets start at just $10! Grab your tickets at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

For the first time since July 24, 2019, the Grizzlies will have a Major League rehabber pitch at Chukchansi Park (RHP Justin Miller, Washington Nationals). Márquez is coming off of Tommy John Surgery, as he looks to join the Rockies in the next couple of weeks. The Venezuela native enters 2024 ranked third in Rockies' franchise history with 65 wins, behind Jorge De La Rosa (86) and Aaron Cook (72). Márquez also has 983 career strikeouts, which are the second-most in franchise history, two behind De La Rosa. Márquez was named an MLB All-Star in 2021 and has been the Rockies Opening Day starter in three of the last five years (2020, 2021 and 2023). His three Opening Day starts is a Rockies' franchise record.

