Storm Win on Padres Day, Move Magic Number to One Presented by the Valley News

June 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

In an up-and-down series, the Lake Elsinore Storm were luckily able to end on an up. They found their power and hit four home runs to beat the Stockton Ports 7-2.

The Storm's steadiest starter, Isaiah Lowe, took the mound at 1:15 on Father's Day with another large crowd of over 2,500. He quickly began the day, mowing through the first three batters in just six pitches. He would ultimately pitch six complete innings, allow just two hits, and strikeout six. The only inning where Stockton truly threatened was in the second inning when the bases became loaded. Lowe would respond with two strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning.

Before that happened, the Storm put three runs on the board in the first inning. Wyatt Hoffman and Romeo Sanabria would both get on base before it was Jacob Campbell's turn with two outs. The first pitch he saw, he sent out of the field of play for an electric home run that induced cheers that reverberated through the infield.

The Storm would never lose their lead. They would instead score four more runs while Lowe was still pitching. Every single one of those runs would come via the long ball. Nick Vogt would send a solo shot to center in the third. And in the sixth, Chase Valentine and Wyatt Hoffman would go back-to-back putting another three-spot on the scoreboard. Hoffman's homer came just after it was announced that his dad, Hall-of-Famer Trevor Hoffman, was in attendance.

The Storm now need either one more win in the next three games or the Quakes to lose. Either one of those outcomes would result in them being named the First Half Champions. This guarantees them a spot in the playoffs in September as they look for their fifth championship in the organization's history.

