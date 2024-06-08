Wagner Slam Helps Rancho Drop Visalia

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Logan Wagner smacked a go-ahead grand slam and the Rancho bullpen enjoyed a fantastic night, as the Quakes dropped the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night, winning by a final of 8-4 in front of more than 4,400 fans at LoanMart Field.

With the Quakes trailing 3-2 in the third, Wagner launched his second homer of the year down the right-field line, a grand slam to give Rancho the lead for good at 6-3.

Rancho added two more in the eighth to put it away, as Samuel Munoz and Jordan Thompson had RBI hits, making it 8-3.

Visalia scored an unearned run in the ninth, but that's all they could muster against the Quakes' bullpen on Friday, as Felix Cabrera (1-1) and Callum Wallace each tossed two scoreless innings. Christian Ruebeck gave up an unearned run in the ninth to finish it off.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta allowed three runs in the first inning in his Rancho debut, but settled in and gave the Quakes four total innings.

The Quakes (25-28) are now 2.5 games back of first-place Lake Elsinore in the South Division with 11 to play in the first half. Rancho will send Garrett McDaniels (0-4) to the hill on Saturday night, against Visalia's Wilkin Parades (0-2) at 6:30pm.

Saturday night will not only feature post-game Fireworks, but the Quakes will transform into the Rancho Cucamonga BBQ's, with special jerseys and caps. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

