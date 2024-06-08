Five-Run Inning Lifts Rancho Past Visalia

June 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA- The Quakes record their first grand slam of the series powering the Quakes past the Rawhide 8-4. In the bottom of the third inning Rancho's Logan Wagner tallied his second homerun of the season giving the Quakes a three run lead. Starting pitcher Denny Larrondo pitched 4.0 innings while allowing five runs on six hits. Larrondo received his second loss of the season while Quakes relieve pitcher Felix Cabrera improved to 1-1.

Junior Franco led the Hide going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and RBIs. Franco and Anderdson Rojas both recorded a pair of hits in a game where Visalia was outhit 10-7.

Following friday night's loss, the series is split 2-2. Tomorrow night, Wilkin Parades is scheduled to get the nod from manager Dee Garner. Parades will make his fourth start of the season with a 6.75 ERA. Game five is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm from Loan Mart Field.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.