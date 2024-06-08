Visalia Rawhide Fall In The Last Game Of The Series Against Inland Empire
June 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Visalia Rawhide News Release
VISALIA, CA - The Rawhide fell short 4-2 for the second straight game in what appeared to be a close game. It was a tough start for the 'Hide' as they gave up one run in the first inning. In the second inning Visalia equalized the game 1-1. The third inning came around when Visalia took the lead 2-1. Adonys Perez had a career high seven strikeouts in six innings pitched. In the 7th inning the 66ers retied the game 2-2. Inland Empire scored two runs and called game once again. The Visalia Rawhide won this series 4-2. The Visalia Rawhide will travel to Rancho Cucamonga and face the Quakes June 4-9.
