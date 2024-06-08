Back-And-Forth 10-Inning Contest Concludes With Grizzlies' 6-5 Dub Over Nuts

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (31-23) survived the Modesto Nuts (37-16) 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 3-2 in extras after starting the year 0-2. The Grizzlies 10-inning thriller is tied for the longest game via frames this season. In the 10 games played between the teams this year, six of them have ended in one-run affairs. Fresno moved to 3-3 against Modesto in such games and 7-8 overall this season (2-6 away). The Grizzlies also upgraded to 6-0 on the road when contests last more than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno now sits 6.5 games back of Modesto with 11 contests left to play in the first half.

For the seventh consecutive game, the Grizzlies clawed ahead first with an Andy Perez bloop single to right. The first inning run plated Caleb Hobson, who drew a walk to open the evening. In Hobson's first at-bat as the leadoff hitter (12 games), he is 4-for-7 with four walks and one hit-by-pitch. The Nuts tied the affair at one with a force out in the bottom of the second. A half frame later, Hobson raced home on a wild pitch, giving Fresno a 2-1 lead. Modesto grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the bottom of the fifth after back-to-back homers from Michael Arroyo (7) and Lazaro Montes (10).

The Grizzlies once again took control in the top of the sixth thanks to a Felix Tena two-RBI hustle double to center. Perez and GJ Hill were the run recipients. In the seventh, EJ Andrews Jr. powered a leadoff triple to right-center field. He waltzed home on a sacrifice fly to right from Hobson. Despite the 5-3 deficit, the Nuts evened the scoresheet at five when Montes whacked a two-run moonshot to dead center, his 11th clout of the year and second of the night. Both squads traded zeroes the next couple of frames, bringing free baseball to the Modesto crowd.

In the top of the 10th, Fresno seized a 6-5 advantage when Hill lifted a sacrifice fly to center, allowing pinch-runner Fadriel Cruz to score (automatic runner). Modesto had one final chance in the bottom half of the frame, but Grizzlies' lefty Welinton Herrera had other plans. Herrera (6-2, win) struck out the side (top three of the lineup), yielding Fresno a wild win on Friday. The southpaw hurled two perfect innings, fanning four. Nuts' reliever CJ Widger (1-1) agonized the tough-luck defeat after permitting an unearned run.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense managed seven hits with two landing for clutch extra-base knocks. Fresno swiped five bases as a team, their most in a game this season. Hobson stole two bases, equaling 17 on the year. Starter Jack Mahoney did not factor in the line after five innings of action. Mahoney was tagged for three runs, two from the longball. He also punched out eight, one shy of a career high. Stu Flesland III blew his first save of the 2024 campaign while both Kannon Handy and Cade Denton chucked scoreless appearances. Denton worked around the middle part of the Modesto lineup, leading to stranded runners. The Nuts left 14 runners on base and went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position (RISP).

Modesto righty Elijah Dale was dominant over five frames in a no-decision effort. Dale authorized two runs (earned), on two hits and one walk while fanning six. He retired the last nine batters he faced and 13 of his final 14 hitters. Brayan Perez logged two innings, permitting three runs on five hits. Gabriel Sosa flung two clean frames, whiffing a pair. The Nuts' lineup was highlighted by Arroyo, Montes, Charlie Pagliarini and Jacob Sharp. Arroyo reached base five times with three hits and Montes found his way on four times with those two wallops (three RBI and two runs). Pagliarini walked three times and slapped one single while Sharp mustered two hits. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Welinton Herrera (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-3, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 SB)

- DH Felix Tena (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Lazaro Montes (3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Michael Arroyo (3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP)

- 1B Charlie Pagliarini (1-2, 3 BB)

On Deck:

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 6:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (4-2, 4.64) vs. Modesto RHP Ashton Izzi (4-2, 2.27)

On That Fres-Note :

The Nuts are 58-18 (.763) over their last 76 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs). Last season, Modesto claimed the California League crown after a dominating 4-0 run through the playoffs. They won the second half by one game over Fresno to earn their way into the postseason. In four years, the Grizzlies are 45-44 against the Nuts over their 89 games played (6-4 Modesto in the 2024 season series) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988.

