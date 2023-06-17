NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Wade Miley Returned to Milwaukee from Rehab Assignment

June 17, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release


BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Wade Miley has been returned to the Brewers after a rehab assignment with the Shuckers.

In his rehab appearance on Sunday, June 18, Miley threw five shutout innings and helped the Shuckers secure a series split against the Mississippi Braves.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Check out the Biloxi Shuckers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

Southern League Stories from June 17, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central