Wade Miley Returned to Milwaukee from Rehab Assignment

June 17, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Wade Miley has been returned to the Brewers after a rehab assignment with the Shuckers.

In his rehab appearance on Sunday, June 18, Miley threw five shutout innings and helped the Shuckers secure a series split against the Mississippi Braves.

