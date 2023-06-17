Five-Run First Inning Propels M-Braves to 6-3 Win Over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves (30-31) scored five runs in the first inning and did not look back in a 6-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (37-25) for their third straight win on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The five-run first inning started with a leadoff base hit from Cal Conley, who then stole second base. A hit batter and a walk loaded the bases. Drew Campbell looped a ball just fair down the left-field line to score two runs with another coming in on an error by the left fielder. Beau Philip, the eighth batter of the inning, smashed a two-run shot to right field to make it 5-0.

Campbell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI and has homered three times this series. Philip went 2-for-4 and hit his third home run of the season.

In the sixth, Landon Stephens hit a solo shot to the left-field corner to extend the lead to 6-0. Stephens tied Drew Lugbauer for the league lead with his 12th home run this season. Stephens has six home runs in June.

The M-Braves have 13 home runs in the series.

Domingo Robles posted his fourth quality start of the season, allowing three runs, one earned, in six innings. The left-hander did not allow more than one baserunner until the sixth where two errors allowed Pensacola to score two unearned runs. Robles is 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 57.1 innings over 11 appearances, 10 starts, for the M-Braves.

The M-Braves bullpen combined to retire the nine in a row. Ty Tice struck out the side in the seventh. Jake McSteen pitched a scoreless eighth, and Daysbel Hernandez picked up his first save. Hernandez has yet to allow a run in 8 1/3 innings this season.

The series finale is on Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Tanner Gordon (2-3, 3.98) will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Jake Walters (0-0, 0.00) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 4:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

