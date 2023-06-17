Trash Pandas Blanked in Chattanooga 14-0Â

June 17, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas







The Rocket City Trash Pandas surrendered runs early and often, suffering a 14-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday night.

The Trash Pandas threatened in the top of the first off Lookouts starter Lyon Richardson. Kyren Paris started the game with a single and swiped second base for his team-leading 20th steal of the season. A ground out moved him to third with two outs. Richardson got through the jam unscathed by striking out Sonny DiChiara to strand Paris at third.

In the bottom of the inning, the game quickly unraveled for Trash Pandas starter Zac Kristofak. Two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases. Another walk to Alex McGarry plated the first run of the game. James Free followed with a grand slam to right-center, giving the Lookouts a 5-0 lead before an out was recorded. With Ivan Johnson at the plate, Kristofak left the game with Trash Pandas Athletic Trainer T.D. Swinford. Kristofak (L, 4-3) gave up five runs without recording an out.

Dakota Donovan got through the first inning without further damage but couldn't do the same in the second. Chattanooga doubled the lead to 10-0 after scoring one run on a wild pitch, three more on a bases-clearing double from Free, and an RBI double from Johnson. The double from Free gave him seven RBI over the first two innings.

Ivan Armstrong was next into the game for Rocket City in the third and gave up a two-run homer to the Lookouts' hottest hitter, Rece Hinds, to make it a 12-0 game. The homer is Hinds' sixth of the series and extends his home run streak to six games.

On the mound for the Lookouts, Richardson pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six. Kyle Glogoski (W, 2-0) was first out of the bullpen and tossed two clean innings of his own to pick up the victory. Spencer Stockton also pitched two clean innings and Tommy Eveld finished the shutout in the ninth.

For the Trash Pandas, Armstrong pitched a season-high four innings, giving up two runs on three hits to give the Trash Pandas much needed length. Brandon Dufault pitched a scoreless seventh. Straton Podaras made his first career pitching appearance in the eighth and was only able to get one out, walking four and allowing two runs. Ryan Aguilar got the final two outs in the eighth in his first game on the mound.

Rocket City posted eight hits in the loss. Bryce Teodosio was the only Trash Pandas player to record more than one hit, going 2-for-4 with a double.

The Trash Pandas (29-33) wrap up their six-game series with the Lookouts (34-27) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at AT&T Field is set for 1:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

