Voyagers Sweep Mustangs with 4-1 Win Monday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- The Billings Mustangs (21-13, 36-36) were swept by the Great Falls Voyagers (18-15, 33-37) in their four-game series, falling in the finale 4-1 on Monday in front of 1,027 at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls got off to a roaring offensive start, piling on 14 hits inside of the first four innings and scoring all four of their runs in that time.

Harvin Mendoza went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, RBI and a walk to lead the Voyagers' offense on the day. Luis Curbelo went 2-for-4 to bring his total to nine hits over the last three games.

Trailing 4-0, the Mustangs picked up their only run in the top of the sixth off Sean Thompson. Quincy McAfee singled with one out, advanced on a balk and scored on Tyler Callihan's RBI single to right. Callihan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in his second Pioneer League game.

Thompson (3-7) went 8 1/3 innings in the start for Great Falls, giving up one run on seven hits, not issuing a walk and striking out six. It was a new career-high in innings pitched for the right-hander.

The Mustangs have lost six consecutive games for the first time in 2019 and finish their final road trip of the regular season 1-6. Their lead in the North Division is now 1.5 games over the Missoula Osprey with four games left to play for Billings and five left for Missoula.

The Mustangs have their final off day of the season Tuesday before beginning a four-game series Wednesday, Sept. 4, against the Missoula Osprey in a series that will decide the second-half playoff berth. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT at Dehler Park.

