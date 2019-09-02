Rox Top Vibes in Home Run Derby

The Rockies survived Monday's slugfest and won their third straight at Suplizio Field in a game that featured a season- high ten home runs.

After six straight batters were retired in the first, Grand Junction exploded for seven in the second behind its three Season-End All-Stars, Christian Koss, Colin Simpson, and Brenton Doyle who each uncorked a long-ball in the inning to make it 7-0.

With one in the fourth on Koss's fourth RBI of the game, GJ responded to Rocky Mountain's first tally in the top of the fifth with three in their half courtesy of RBI singles from Todd Isaacs and Julio Carreras that pushed it to 11-1.

However, the Vibes rose from the dead in seventh and eighth and slugged six home runs over the course of three outs to put the score at 11-8 against Erick Julio and Eric Hepple.

The Rox responded in the bottom of the ninth thanks to Doyle's two-run bomb, his second of the day and his fifth hit, that insured his team's lead at 13-8 before Ever Moya pitched a shutout bottom half to earn his first save of the season.

Anderson Bido earned the win a perfect 1.1 innings of relief while the visitor's starter Brock Begue took the loss after allowing six earned in less than two full frames.

Grand Junction heads to Colorado Springs tomorrow for five in a row with the Vibes to close out the regular season.

