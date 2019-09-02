Bats Fall Flat in Series Opener

September 2, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - After an offensive explosion on Saturday night in Missoula, the Chukars offense came back down to earth on Labor Day against the Osprey. For the second time in three games, the Chukars managed just two hits, falling to Missoula 7-1.

After retiring the side in order in the first, Chukars starter Grant Gambrell gave up a solo homer to Francis Martinez to start the second. Axel Andueza followed with a double, and two batters later Wilderd Patino tripled Andueza home, and Luvin Valbuena followed with a single to make it 3-0 Osprey.

In the fourth inning, Missoula added on a fourth run, as a Cesar Garcia stolen base got to third on a throwing error from catcher Paul Mondesi. He then scored on a single to right from Jose Curpa. Two more runs for Missoula scored in the fifth inning on a Neyfy Castillo homer and a passed ball following a Patino triple.

The Chukars offensively meanwhile didn't get a baserunner on until the fifth inning, when Rhett Aplin singled against Austin Pope. After a Juan Carlos Negret fielders choice replaced Aplin at first, Tyler Tolbert reached on an error from Jose Reyes, and another error moved Negret to third. Negret scored the only run of the game for the Chukars on a sacrifice fly from Isaiah Henry.

Tomorrow the Chukars look for the series split as they take on Missoula at 7:15 PM. Tickets are still available by visiting ifchukars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.