Three Mustangs Named to PL All-Star Team

September 2, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





Billings right-hander Miguel Medrano leads a trio of Mustangs teammates named to the 2019 Pioneer League end-of-season All-Star team; which included outfielder Quin Cotton and left-handed pitcher Omar Conoropo. Medrano along with being named an All-Star, was also named the Pioneer League Logan Hurlbert Pitcher of the Year.

Medrano made for an easy selection among the six hurlers honored. The Reds right-hander is tops in the Pioneer League in ERA (2.84), WHIP (0.98) and average-against (.200) over 57 innings for Billings. He's struck out 65 and walked only 14 over that span. Cotton going into Monday's action has appeared in 57 games for the Mustangs and is hitting .290, with 4 HR and 25 RBIs. Conoropo is 2nd in the Pioneer League in ERA (2.97) behind teammate Medrano and had collected 5 wins over 15 games pitched.

