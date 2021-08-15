Voyagers Cruise Past PaddleHeads Behind 15 Run Output

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads were able to make things interesting down the stretch Saturday after falling into a sizable deficit in the early innings. The Great Falls Voyagers would once again have the offense rolling in the early going Sunday scoring 11 in the first 3 frames. Missoula would fail to find many answers on this night however as Great Falls would roll to an 15-3 victory.

Jackson Raper kicked off a big day at the plate in the first inning bringing in a run on a double to get the Voyagers on the board early. Raper would later score on a single from Kyle Crowl as Great Falls jumped out to a 2-0 advantage. That would only be the beginning as the Voyagers would continue to roll in the second.

Raper would highlight a 7-run second inning for Great Falls with a 3-run blast into right centerfield. Riley Jepson would also knock in a pair in the inning on a double as the Voyagers extended their lead to 9-0 in the early going.

Raper would not be finished either as his day would be capped off with a bases clearing double in the sixth inning highlighting a 4-run rally to round out the scoring for Great Falls. Raper finished the game 3-for-5 with 6 RBIs and 3 runs-scored. The North Carolina native has been a menace at the plate against Missoula this week finishing 7-for-15 with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs in just 3 games played.

Missoula would bring all the runs they scored in the contest home in the third inning. Clay Fisher got the PaddleHeads on the board first for the second consecutive day bringing home a run on a single to centerfield.

Zach Almond would then clear the wall in right hitting an opposite field blast to make the score 9-3. It was the twentieth home run of the year for Almond which ranks second in the Pioneer League. Almond would finish the game 1-for-4 and Fisher was 2-for-4.

Jared Akins also continued his recent success finishing 2-fo-4. The Southern California native has recorded 8 hits in his last three games against the Voyagers finishing 8-for-14 in that span. Mason Schwellenbach would also enjoy a solid night finishing the game 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Voyagers (29-45) (10-16) will have a chance to earn a 3-game sweep over the PaddleHeads (50-24) (15-11) in the finale from Centene Stadium on Monday afternoon. The only team to complete that feat was the Idaho Falls Chukars back in the month of July. First pitch from the Electric City is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

