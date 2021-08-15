Billings Rally in Ogden, Fall Late 9-7

Ogden, UT - The Billings Mustangs overcame a four run deficit in the middle innings before ultimately falling 9-7 to the Ogden Raptors.

For the fourth straight game of the series, the Mustangs were the first team to score first. After a Jalen Garcia leadoff single, Christian Sepulveda crush a home run down the left field line to give Billings a 2-0 lead after an inning of play. It was Speulveda's second home run of the series.

In the top of the second, after three singles loaded the bases with out out, the Mustangs could only muster one run after a wild pitch by the Raptors starter Tate Budnick. Billings extended their lead to 3-0 before Ogden erupted for a six run second inning.

After back-to-back RBI singles from Josh Broughton and Andy Armstrong, Jakob Goldfarb clubbed his league leading 21st home run of the season. Ogden opened up 7-3 lead after three.

Billings wouldn't go down without a fight. In the fifth inning, after two runs had already come in, Ogden went to the bullpen. The first pitch Mark Mixon threw to Cameron Comer, he bashed over the right field fence to tie the game at seven.

The game would stay tied until a two-run home run by Calvin Estrada in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Ogden the 9-7 lead. There were a total of five home runs hit in the ballgame. Dylan Pearce and John Timmins combined to blank Billings in the final two innings and give Ogden their third victory of the series.

The Mustangs hit into five double plays tonight including three inning ending plays.

Freddy Achecar finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk and fell a home run shy of the cycle.

The Mustangs (34-39/16-9) and Raptors meet again in game five tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 3:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

