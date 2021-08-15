PaddleHeads Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in Defeat Saturday

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves within striking distance entering the ninth inning Saturday in Game 1 opposite the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. This was a place that few thought they would be after how the game began in the first inning. After seeing a leadoff man get on in the ninth, Nick Gatewood would hit a sharp grounder right into the defense which led to a double play which killed the hopes for a PaddleHeads comeback in an 11-8 defeat. Missoula did well to give themselves a chance down the stretch, but a rough first inning would prove to seal their fate.

The Voyagers put together a huge rally in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a 9-0 advantage. The first 8 batters that came to the plate would all record hits in the frame. After the dust settled, 13 batters would come to the plate and 10 hits would be recorded. Andy Atwood, and Jason Mathews both had triples in the inning and Riley Jepson would record a 3-run homer. Mathews and Atwood were both 1-for-4 and Jepson finished 2-for-4.

Michael Deeb would get Great Falls back on the board in the second on a solo blast into right center that made the score 10-0. Deeb would be a highlight offensively throughout finishing 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI. That would tell most of the story offensively for Great Falls however, and Missoula would not go down without a fight.

The PaddleHeads would get on the board in the third scoring 3 to cut Great Falls' lead to 10-3. Clay Fisher would drive in a run on a double prior to an RBI single from Nick Gatewood in the frame. Fisher would also come through in the fifth driving in a run on a single as Missoula would trim the lead to 11-6 in the frame.

Fisher was 3-for-5 in the loosing effort with a pair of RBIs.

After a leadoff double in the sixth from Jared Akins, Brandon Riley would bring him home on a single to cut the lead to four. Cameron Thompson would bring the PaddleHeads to within three in the eighth scoring Aaron Bond on a single to left. Despite outscoring Great Falls 8-2 after the first inning, the output would prove to not be enough as the Voyagers would hold the line in the ninth.

The work by the bullpen down the stretch after a rough first inning was a large reason why the PaddleHeads were able to get back into the game. Rookie Chris Burica would have his most effective outing as a professional in 5 innings of work out the pen. The Anaheim Hills product allowed only a pair of runs in those innings and struck out 5. Matt Mogollon, and Garrett Westberg would also toss scoreless frames in the late innings to keep the Voyagers offense in check. Great Falls would not bring home a single run after the third inning.

The PaddleHeads (50-23) (15-10) will look to get back in the saddle in a late afternoon affair Sunday opposite the Voyagers (28-45) (9-16). First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

