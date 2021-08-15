Early Offense and Jayce Vancena Guide Boise to Victory

August 15, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - Boise gave Jayce Vancena early run support, and he responded with his longest outing of the year, as the Boise Hawks (14-11) blasted the Idaho Falls Chukars (15-10) by a final score of 11-2 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

In the first inning, an Alejandro Rivero single with two-outs gave Wladimir Galindo an opportunity to swing the bat, and he rewarded Boise with a full count home run just inside the right field foul pole to put Boise ahead 2-0.

Already ahead, Pat Adams would extend the Hawks lead with a home run as the very first batter in the bottom of the second, going over the left field fence for his first Boise Hawk bomb.

It was Adams again in the third for the Hawks, who laced an RBI single to score Nate Fisbeck from third base and put Boise up 4-0.

Boise did their real damage in the bottom of the fifth inning however, sending 12 men to the plate to score seven runs, and take a commanding 11-1 lead over the Chukars.

Jayce Vancena put on a masterclass on the mound, weaving his way through seven and two thirds innings allowing just two earned runs on nine hits.

Vancena did not walk a single batter, and struck out 7 Chukars before departing.

Kenny Ogg and Luke Dawson finished off the ballgame for Boise, with Ogg getting the final out in the eighth and Dawson taking care of the ninth.

The Hawks victory keeps them in a tie for first place in the PBL South with the Grand Junction Rockies who also won Saturday night.

Leading the Highway Series seven games to six, Boise will turn the ball into the hands of Liam Steigerwald for a Sunday Papas Fritas contest, with first pitch at 5:15.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.