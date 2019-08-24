Volcanoes Dampen C's Playoff Hopes with 4-1 Win out at the Nat

August 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C. -- Jasier Herrera went seven innings of one-run baseball to help Salem-Keizer open a four-game series with a 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Friday night in front of 6,413 fans. The loss was Vancouver's third in the past four games.

Armani Smith was 2-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the season, which came in the top of the first inning off Canadians starter Gabriel Ponce (0-3) who went three innings allowing just that one run.

Jared DiCesare went four innings for the Canadians allowing three runs on five hits and was victim to a pair of misplayed flyballs that challenged Vancouver's outfield. Neither play was deemed an error just a misjudgment that allowed the Volcanoes to tack on runs against a Canadians team that offensively is in its worst funk of the season.

Vancouver mustered just five hits on the night as Will Robertson went 2-for-3 with a run scored as he came in to count on a sacrifice fly from Trevor Schwecke in the bottom of the seventh to break the Salem-Keizer shutout bid.

Josh Almonte pitched a clean eighth allowing just a lone walk while Gage Burland bounced back from a rough outing against the Hawks to put a scoreless ninth on the board.

Jorge Labrador closed things out with two scoreless innings for the Volcanoes allowing just one walk while striking out two.

With the loss Vancouver falls to 12-17 on the second half falling two games back of Everett and four games back of Tri-City as both the Aquasox and Dust Devils found victories on Friday night.

Vancouver sends Juan Diaz to the mound on Saturday night with the first pitch set for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.