January's Blast Leads Hops Past Spokane in Series Opener

August 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





The Indians drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning, as the league's leading hitter Blaine Crim drove in Alexander Ovalles with a two out single off the wall. Crim was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double on a laser throw by Dom Canzone ending the inning.

was retired on a slow dribbler up the first base line that allowed English to score and Yerzy to reach second base. Canzone would give the Hops the lead for good with an RBI single. After a Joe Gillette walk, Ryan January singled in Yerzy, and Daniel Wasinger roped a double that drove in Gillette, giving the Hops a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Spokane got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning when Kellen Strahm drew a bases loaded walk from Cody Reed. Reed would get out of a bases loaded jam by getting Crim to fly out to Canzone to end the threat.

Hillsboro broke it open in the top of the fifth, with all of the scoring coming with two outs. Gillette stroked a two run double that scored English and Canzone giving the Hops a 6-2 lead. Ryan January followed with a line drive into the right field stands for his second home run of the season, extending the lead to 8-2.

Drey Jameson started the game for Hillsboro, pitching into the third inning for the first time in his professional career, but was relieved with one out in the inning and runners at the corners by Jake Polancic, who came in to face Crim, getting him to pop out to Peguero. After plunking Scott Kapers to load the bases, Polancic strck out Jonah McReynolds to end the inning.

Reed (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, while Billy Layne Jr (2-1) allowed all 8 Hops runs and suffered the loss. Hillsboro (19-10) now lead Salem-Keizer by 4 games, and Eugene by 5 with 9 games to play in the second half of the season. The Hops have now won 6 straight games, and 8 of their last 9.

The Hops face the Indians in the second game of the four game series Saturday night in Spokane with first pitch slated for 6:30.

