Frogs Walk-Off with Win, 4-3

August 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - After holding the lead for most of the game, the Everett AquaSox walked off with a victory over the Eugene Emeralds, 4-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs took an early lead when Connor Hoover blasted a three-run home run over the right-field fence. Eugene was unable to put a run on the board until Edmond Americaan broke the no-hitter in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI double. Grayson Byrd drove in the tying run, sending the game into the bottom of the inning, 3-3.

With two outs and two runners on, Cesar Izturis Jr. entered the game as a pinch hitter, driving in Cade Marlowe with a hard-hit ground ball to left field and propelling the 'Sox to a 4-3 walk-off victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 11 hits, including one double and four RBIs. On the mound, Tim Elliott started, pitching two innings with one strikeout while Jorge Benitez followed, completing five innings with six strikeouts. Kelvin Nunez closed the game, allowing three runs and striking out two.

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, August 24 to take on the Eugene Emeralds. Come to Funko Field for Frogstock and Postgame Fireworks, both presented by K&H Printers. Don't forget about the Game-Worn Frogstock Jersey Auction; all fans can place bids until the middle of the sixth inning. Tickets are still available for Saturday's game. For tickets, visit AquaSox.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.