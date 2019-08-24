Herrera Shines in 4-1 Win over Vancouver

August 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





- Jasier Herrera became the first pitcher this year for the Volcanoes to throw seven innings as he allowed five hits, one run, one walk and struck out three for his third win of the season.

- In the top of the first inning, Armani Smith hits a solo home run over the wall in right center field that gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead.

- In the top of the fifth inning, Harrison Freed hits a double to dead center field which scores Smith all the way from first base and increased the lead to 2-0.

- In the top of the sixth inning, Alex Canario hits a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field that also scores Tyler Wyatt and gives the Volcanoes a 4-0 lead.

The Volcanoes will look to take the second game as Norwith Gudino will take the mound against Vancouver's Juan Diaz.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.