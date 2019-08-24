Tri-City Comes up with Big Innings in 8-2 Win over Boise

PASCO, WA - Two big innings swirled the Tri-City Dust Devils (Short Season A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) to an 8-2 victory over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) on Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Dust Devils gathered four hits off in a row that eventually propelled them to a five-run inning. The scoring began with an RBI-double for Logan Driscoll, then Jack Stronach bounced a ball into center field that scored a run and gave Tri-City a 3-1 lead. After another single for Tri-City, Jonny Homza then bounced into a fielder's choice that ended up sour for Boise because everyone was safe and a Dust Devil run pushed them ahead 4-1. The inning was capped off by a two-RBI single by Jordy Barley and Tri-City jumped ahead 6-1.

Before the big inning, Boise was the first to score. After a walk to Tyler Plantier and a Bryant Quijada single, Zach Hall screamed a line drive to left for his third double of the year. Plantier scored on the play and Quijada went around to try and score but was tagged out at home.

Tri-City tied up the game when Homza was called out on strikes but when a throwdown to second base escaped from Vladimir Dilone, Stronach stole home and scored to make it 1-1.

After the monster Dust Devil fourth, no one scored until the bottom of the seventh when Nick Gatewood launched his fifth double of the year to center field, scoring two and jumping the Devils ahead 8-1.

Boise fought back in the eighth inning though when Trevor Boone knocked in a line drive to right field for an RBI-single that got the score to 8-2, but that would be the final score as Tri-City secured game one of the series.

Game two will be Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. with Zak Baayoun listed as the probable pitcher for the Hawks.

