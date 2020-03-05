"Voice of the Sea Dogs" Mike Antonellis Called-Up to Triple-A

March 5, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine- Longtime Sea Dogs radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis is moving up to Triple-A Pawtucket, where he will join the Pawtucket Red Sox broadcast team. Antonellis leaves the Sea Dogs after 15 seasons as the "Voice of the Sea Dogs".

Antonellis, the Sea Dogs Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations, was just the fourth lead broadcaster and the longest-serving in the Sea Dogs' 26-year history. He joined the Sea Dogs in 2005 and has called 2,109 Sea Dogs games including the Sea Dogs Eastern League Championship in 2006, and the Eastern League All-Star Games in 2005 and 2015. Additionally, Antonellis called four Sea Dogs games that were played at Fenway Park. In 2009, he was honored as the Eastern League Broadcaster of the Year. Antonellis has also done color commentary for select Sea Dogs games that aired on NESN and has filled in on Red Sox broadcasts from Spring Training.

"The Sea Dogs and Maine have been a part of my life for the last 15 years," said Antonellis. "This is the best job I have ever had, and I have so much love for the Burke family, the entire Sea Dogs organization, and the best fans in baseball."

Antonellis will join Josh Mauer and Jim Cain on the Pawtucket Red Sox Radio Network, which boasts one of the largest networks in all of Minor League Baseball. Nine previous PawSox broadcasters are currently working in the Major Leagues.

"We are very happy for Mike and the opportunity that he has to further his career with the Pawtucket Red Sox," stated Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "At the same time, we are sad to see Mike go, I know that he will be missed by our staff and fans. Mike had the ability to always keep the broadcast entertaining for our fans no matter the situation. His character, professionalism, and work ethic made him an outstanding representative of the Sea Dogs organization."

A veteran of 24 seasons as a broadcaster, Antonellis has called 3,163 Minor League Baseball games in his career which started in 1997. Besides the Sea Dogs, Antonellis has worked for the Potomac Cannons (1997-2000), Syracuse SkyChiefs and Utica Blue Sox (2001), Kane County Cougars (2002-2003), and the Erie SeaWolves (2004).

Antonellis has also called high school and college athletics throughout the region including basketball and hockey at the University of New England and Southern Maine Community College, as well as sideline reporting for UMass football. He also had a stint as the host of the Saturday Morning Jab.

The Ashland, Massachusetts native attended Dean Junior College and Framingham State College.

The Sea Dogs have hired a new Director of Broadcasting to fill Antonellis' position. An announcement on his replacement will be forthcoming.

The Sea Dogs open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th on the road in Hartford, Connecticut. The home opener is set for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 PM against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees). Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

Eastern League Stories from March 5, 2020

