Sea Dogs to Celebrate Maine's Bicentennial on June 27th

March 5, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will celebrate Maine's Bicentennial on Saturday, June 27th when the Sea Dogs host the Trenton Thunder at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

As part of the celebration the Sea Dogs will wear specially designed uniforms that depict the original state flag. The jerseys will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a free Sea Dogs hat the features a flannel state of Maine Sea Dogs logo and the state flag, made possible by U.S. Cellular.

The Sea Dogs will also be hosting a Tastes of Maine event during the game in the third base picnic area which will feature a variety of Maine foods and beers. Details and tickets for this event will be forthcoming.

Throughout the game the Sea Dogs will showcase Maine's rich baseball history by paying homage to historical Maine baseball figures, teams, and highlighting Mainers in the Majors.

Maine was part of Massachusetts until 1820, when it voted to secede from Massachusetts to become a separate state. On March 15, 1820, under the Missouri Compromise, it was admitted to the Union as the 23rd state.

The Sea Dogs' home opener for the 2020 season is Thursday, April 16th against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) at Hadlock Field. Tickets for all Sea Dogs home games can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

