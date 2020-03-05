Yard Goats Installing Additional Netting at Dunkin' Donuts Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it is installing additional netting for fan safety at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The new netting will extend through section 121 to the Bears BBQ wall in left field, and through section 101 in right field. This expansion ensures that the majority of the seating areas will be protected from batted and thrown balls. While netting previously has guarded fans in Sections 105 to 117 and 124 to 128, the expanded netting will cover most of the seats in the lower seating areas.

"After evaluating the fan experience last season, we will be installing additional netting that goes beyond Minor League Baseball requirements," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "Our fan safety has always been our top priority, and we're confident this ultra-sheer netting will not distract from fans' enjoyment of the game, but will offer additional key safety measures to all of our guests."

The Yard Goats open the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9th (7:10 PM) against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Individual Tickets for all home games are now on sale at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

