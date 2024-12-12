Vipers Outlast Osceola

December 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (7-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 116-100 win over the Osceola Magic (4-9) on Thursday night at Silver Spurs Arena

The opening minutes of the game were a seesaw battle with six lead changes. Osceola then went on a 9-0 run, but a two-point basket from Teddy Allen stopped the Magic at 20-14 with less than four minutes remaining. As the quarter came to an end Osceola took its advantage to 25-19.

Halfway through the second quarter the home team began creating some distance after going on an 8-0 spurt which set the score at 39-30. However, at 2:43 Allen once again helped the Vipers turn things around as the team jumped out in front 46-45. Osceola then took back the game (47-46), but RGV then hit a 6-0 streak to make the score 52-47. Right before the quarter went into a close, the Magic hit a 6-0 run which resulted in a 53-52 score. With less than eight seconds to go in the half, Vipers Jeremy Jones hit a three which gave RGV the upper hand, but with three seconds to go Osceola's Ethan Thompson responded with a two which tied the game 55-55.

Coming out of the half Osceola caught an 82-73 lead over RGV, but the Vipers picked up a hot streak and closed the third quarter with a 14-3 run which gave the team an 87-85 advantage.

RGV continued its hot streak into the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as the team hit a 5-0 run. After its opening run, the Vipers set the score at 92-89 with 10:17 remaining on the clock. RGV then hit Osceola with an 8-0 spurt which gave the team its largest lead of the game (100-89). The Vipers continued its momentum until the buzzer hit and the team earned a 116-100 victory.

Allen led the Vipers with a career-high 27 points. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 21 points followed by Markquis Nowell who had a double-double with 19 points and 12 assists. Thon Maker also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jones had 12 points from off the bench.

Orlando Magic Two-Way Mac McClung led Osceola with 27 points. Caleb Houston had 23 points followed by Thompson with 15 points and Robert Baker with 13 points.

Both teams return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 14 for a rematch set for 6:00 p.m. CST at Silver Spurs Arena. Fans unable to attend the game can catch the action on Tubi. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

